OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 308,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $519,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.44. 20,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,847. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $44.01. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.