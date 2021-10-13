OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 308,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $519,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.44. 20,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,847. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $44.01. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.