Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 18.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Public Storage by 7.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,202. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $332.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.23.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.