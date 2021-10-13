IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Mirova

Mirova increased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in IDEX were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 169.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 46.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 34.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in IDEX by 30.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,474. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.53. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $166.51 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

