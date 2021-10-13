Covington Capital Management Boosts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cintas by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after acquiring an additional 237,260 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,044,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,329,000 after acquiring an additional 133,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,113,000 after acquiring an additional 90,092 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $404.71. 2,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,122. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $311.69 and a 52-week high of $409.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,142 shares of company stock valued at $15,705,343. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

