iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.09. 6,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,609. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.25 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

