Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Takes $192,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after buying an additional 459,332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Nordson by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,911,000 after purchasing an additional 375,090 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,993,000 after purchasing an additional 195,534 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $36,250,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $29,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NDSN traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.33. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,398. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $245.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.13.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

