Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,093 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,653. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.11. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

