Brokerages Expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in ICICI Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 94,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in ICICI Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in ICICI Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in ICICI Bank by 6.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in ICICI Bank by 5.0% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 19,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBN stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. 33,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.09. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.0537 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

