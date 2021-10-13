Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.34. Approximately 13,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,173,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAZR. Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 155,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 119.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 177,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 96,589 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.