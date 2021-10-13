Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Down 92.1% in September

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the September 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:RNP traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $25.88. 104,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,387. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $28.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,763,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

