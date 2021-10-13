Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.47. 5,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,364,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

AMTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aemetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $672.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter worth $1,102,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth about $1,334,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Aemetis by 780.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 481,477 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter worth about $926,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

