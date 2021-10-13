JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Trading Down 2.7%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 37,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,819,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.62.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,520,000 after buying an additional 667,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,214,000 after acquiring an additional 534,092 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,177,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,430,000 after acquiring an additional 115,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,044,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,874,000 after purchasing an additional 112,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

