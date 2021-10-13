Golden Ocean Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,084 put options on the company. This is an increase of 329% compared to the average volume of 1,185 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOGL shares. Pareto Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 221,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 463.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 624,282 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,344,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 34,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.49%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

