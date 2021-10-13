Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Update

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 219.4% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:VPV traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $13.26. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,337. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $5,106,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 124.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 450,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 250,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.