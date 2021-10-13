MILC Platform Reaches Market Cap of $18.21 Million (MLT)

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. MILC Platform has a market cap of $18.21 million and $680,662.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MILC Platform coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MILC Platform has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00062210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00117202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00073994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,835.92 or 0.99010180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.95 or 0.06170769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MILC Platform Coin Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

Buying and Selling MILC Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MILC Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MILC Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MILC Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

