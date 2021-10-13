Covington Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Covington Capital Management lowered its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of J traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.66. 3,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,961. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.91 and its 200-day moving average is $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.