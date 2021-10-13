Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 51.9% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,690,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,042,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.34. 23,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,695. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.20 and a 200 day moving average of $101.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.