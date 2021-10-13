International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.00. The stock had a trading volume of 51,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,020. The company has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

