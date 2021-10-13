iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,428,000 after buying an additional 24,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $99.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $73.57 and a 1-year high of $104.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.319 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

