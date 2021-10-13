TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 677.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after acquiring an additional 152,297 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,453,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.11.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.17. 16,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,310. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.65 and a 200 day moving average of $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.