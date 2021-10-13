Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,282 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $505,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 9.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 326,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,402 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $377.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.01 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

