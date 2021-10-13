Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $135,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $387.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $398.53 and a 200-day moving average of $373.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

