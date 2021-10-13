APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 3,777 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.13% of Booking worth $100,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 62.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Booking by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 180.0% in the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Booking by 4,200.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $18.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,446.53. 2,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,540.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,304.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,299.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,486.96.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.