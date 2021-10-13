PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 79.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,542,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,073,000 after buying an additional 1,279,140 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5,904.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after buying an additional 27,122,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,965,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,506,000 after buying an additional 996,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,286,000 after buying an additional 6,152,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5,053.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,510,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,649,000 after buying an additional 8,345,847 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

