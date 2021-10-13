APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,223,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 157,285 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $128,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.58. 26,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,690. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

