Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $150.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 307.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 55,787 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWBI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.81. 1,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.39%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

