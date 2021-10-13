TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $481,297.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

LITE stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.56 and a 200 day moving average of $84.18. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

