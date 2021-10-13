Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Basf (BASFY)

Basf (OTCMKTS: BASFY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/6/2021 – Basf was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "BASF is the world's leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. "
- 10/4/2021 – Basf was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/28/2021 – Basf was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/22/2021 – Basf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 9/13/2021 – Basf was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
BASFY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.68. 162,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,085. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Basf Se has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $21.77.
Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23.80 billion for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Basf Se will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
