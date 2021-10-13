TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 84 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 33,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,123,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $226.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.09 and its 200-day moving average is $207.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

