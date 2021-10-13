Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) to Buy

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Toshiba Corporation provides a full range of smart digital life products and consumer electronics, designed by the best and the brightest, and backed by millions invested in R & D. The Company’s segments include Energy and Infrastructure, which includes nuclear power generation systems, thermal power, hydroelectric power, and wind power. The Electronic Devices and Components, which includes small-signal devices, power devices, optoelectronic devices, storage devices and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Community Solutions, which includes broadcasting system, road equipment systems, water supply and sewerage systems, environmental system, elevators and light emitting diode lights. The Healthcare Systems and Services, which includes diagnostic x-ray systems and computerized tomography systems. The Lifestyle Products and Services, which includes personal computers, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and home appliance repair services. “

Toshiba stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 20,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,454. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toshiba will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

