Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.78. 2,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,667. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,782,000 after buying an additional 677,558 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,823,000 after buying an additional 494,755 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after buying an additional 382,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,797,000 after buying an additional 373,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,122,000 after buying an additional 357,703 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

