Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE:ACP remained flat at $$11.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 87,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,149. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $12.67.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.