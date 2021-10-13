Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:ACP remained flat at $$11.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 87,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,149. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $12.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

