Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

TNP traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,927. The firm has a market cap of $167.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.44. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. On average, analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 104,961 shares during the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.