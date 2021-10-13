Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) & Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Head-To-Head Survey

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Victrex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and Victrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft -48.36% -8.55% -5.14% Victrex N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and Victrex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 0 0 2.00 Victrex 1 4 6 0 2.45

Victrex has a consensus target price of $36.32, suggesting a potential upside of 15.74%. Given Victrex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Victrex is more favorable than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft.

Volatility & Risk

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of -0.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victrex has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and Victrex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft $381.12 million 10.43 -$83.10 million N/A N/A Victrex $339.29 million 8.01 $69.15 million $0.96 32.69

Victrex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Victrex beats Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. The Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deal with emergencies and disruptions, and ensure security. The Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for persons and hand luggage. The Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. The Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. The company was founded on February 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

