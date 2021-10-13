Critical Analysis: Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) and Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) and Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Grove and Natural Alternatives International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove N/A N/A N/A Natural Alternatives International 5.68% 13.20% 7.80%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Grove and Natural Alternatives International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grove and Natural Alternatives International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove $24.09 million 2.97 $2.98 million N/A N/A Natural Alternatives International $118.88 million 0.74 -$1.64 million N/A N/A

Grove has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natural Alternatives International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Grove shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats Grove on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grove Company Profile

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. Grove, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products. The Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales segment associated with the sale and license of beta-alanine. The company was founded by Mark A. LeDoux in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

