Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 98,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,914,881 shares.The stock last traded at $15.61 and had previously closed at $14.94.

BLDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. The company had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $853,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after buying an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after buying an additional 667,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 18.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 290,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 44,389 shares in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

