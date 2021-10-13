Brokerages Anticipate International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Analysts predict that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce earnings per share of $1.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. International Paper reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of International Paper by 15.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after purchasing an additional 116,395 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in International Paper by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in International Paper by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.13. International Paper has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

