Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$17.50 to C$18.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 59,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,827,542 shares.The stock last traded at $9.36 and had previously closed at $8.70.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 13.4% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 420,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 49,591 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 49.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 306,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 100,638 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 4.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 98,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 26.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,051,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 218,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 78.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 95.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.