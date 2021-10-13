CyberMiles (CMT) Price Hits $0.0074 on Major Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $784,764.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00042298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.28 or 0.00309041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,141.80 or 0.99552571 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00057623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CMTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.