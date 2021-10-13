Short Interest in Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Grows By 345.5%

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 345.5% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DMLRY traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,342. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. Daimler has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $24.46.
Daimler Company Profile
