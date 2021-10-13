Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Brokerages expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce $2.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the highest is $2.82 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $10.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $10.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,033. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

