Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Shares Gap Down to $27.73

Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.73, but opened at $27.00. Retail Value shares last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 396 shares trading hands.

RVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Retail Value alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $584.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.87.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. The business had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Retail Value Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $22.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 79.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Retail Value’s previous annual dividend of $1.16. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $98,277,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the first quarter worth $22,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 40,538 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the second quarter worth $806,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Value Company Profile (NYSE:RVI)

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.