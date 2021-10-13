Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Shares Gap Down to $27.73

Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.73, but opened at $27.00. Retail Value shares last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 396 shares trading hands.
RVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $584.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.87.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $22.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 79.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Retail Value’s previous annual dividend of $1.16. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.58%.
In other news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $98,277,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the first quarter worth $22,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 40,538 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the second quarter worth $806,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Retail Value Company Profile (NYSE:RVI)
Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.
