The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Gap Down to $22.40

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.40, but opened at $21.13. The Duckhorn Portfolio shares last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 944 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NAPA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $213,011.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,381 shares of company stock worth $1,998,127 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth $153,000. 19.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

