The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Gap Down to $22.40

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.40, but opened at $21.13. The Duckhorn Portfolio shares last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 944 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NAPA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $213,011.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,381 shares of company stock worth $1,998,127 in the last 90 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth $153,000. 19.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (NYSE:NAPA)
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
