Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Up to $15.52

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.52, but opened at $15.94. Natura &Co shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 4,078 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Natura &Co in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. Natura &Co had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Natura &Co by 131.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 44.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

