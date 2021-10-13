Parisi Gray Wealth Management Invests $131,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 203 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,036,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,564 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,592,000 after purchasing an additional 57,614 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 406,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BIO traded up $5.56 on Wednesday, reaching $714.64. The stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,989. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $776.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $679.44. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $507.22 and a 12-month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.