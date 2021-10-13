Raymond James Cuts First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. 10,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,704. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.95.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

