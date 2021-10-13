Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:PASTF remained flat at $$36.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22.

Get Compagnie Plastic Omnium alerts:

PASTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.