Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, an increase of 386.6% from the September 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSUGY. Citigroup upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $22.10. 94,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,872. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $3.058 per share. This is a boost from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.41%.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

