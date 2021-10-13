Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Truist

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

AVAH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,868. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. Analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

