Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Stock Price Down 4.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $27.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Project Angel Parent traded as low as $19.97 and last traded at $19.97. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 299,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

MLNK has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Project Angel Parent from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.28.

In other news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Project Angel Parent LLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

